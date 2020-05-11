Local boy makes big donation to help feed his neighbors in need

There have been some truly amazing stories of people going out of their way to help others during the pandemic. A young boy in Monroe County is another great example of all the good in this world.

Oliver Hill is a third-grader at Whiteford Agricultural Schools. He had his very first 4-H project this year. It was a steer he named Batman. "He grew up on our farm, so I worked with him ever since he was a little calf," said Oliver.

Oliver spent hours with Batman every week, getting ready for competitions. The two did compete at a big show in Louisville, Kentucky. Oliver was also planning to show at this year's Monroe County Fair.

The project was about a lot more than just making sure Batman had food and water. Oliver would get him out every night and work with the steer to get him ready for the ring. Everything from training to bathing and grooming Batman.

When Oliver realized he might not have a chance to show his prized steer at the fair this year because of the pandemic, he began thinking about how he could use his 4-H project to help others. Oliver decided to donate the meat from his steer to help local families in need.

"Instead of using him for 4-H, I decided to use him for what people need the most right now, and that is food," said Oliver.

Oliver is the son of Randy and Tessie Hill. They say they are extremely proud of their son. They say he has always been concerned about helping others. Oliver's younger sister Paige is also a big part of helping him around the farm.

400 pounds of hamburger meat was given to families in need in the Whiteford School District. Kastel Slaughterhouse in Riga donated its meat processing services too.

