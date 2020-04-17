MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Formlabs Ohio, a manufacturing business is producing non-sterile nasal swabs for COVID testing kits. They have also teamed up with Concordance Healthcare Solutions located in Tiffin, Ohio to package the swabs. Concordance uses a pouch that fits 25 swabs and could be placed in an autoclave at the hospital for sterilization. Formlabs Ohio will produce 100,000 swabs.
Local business making swabs for COVID-19 testing
