Local businesses contribute to reward for missing teen's safe return

The community of Port Clinton is still praying for the safe return of missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly. The boy has not been seen for ten days, with federal and local law enforcement working around the clock to find him.

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman says, investigators still have no leads to Harley's whereabouts.

"I am asking our residents to continue to help by sharing flyers in person and on social media," adds Hickman, who also warned against the spreading of rumors around the town. "Please allow the investigators, in this case, to continue to do their job."

Every storefront on the small town's main strip has Harley's photograph and information in their windows. Local business owners now contributing to the growing pool of reward money, which has now reached $7,000 for information towards Harley's safe return.

"When you donate to a cause like this and people see that I think it brings awareness, and more people would be willing to come forward if they do have any information," says Danielle Allen-May, owner of Be-You-Tiful Salon. "And I believe there is someone out there who knows something and if they come forward even the smallest bit of information could help."

Marc Wolfe, a store manager for Fisherman's Wharf says the business offering to help is just in their nature. "Even though we don't know him, just being human, you want to help out." says Wolfe.

"That's all we have to do is support the family, spread the message and he'll come home."

