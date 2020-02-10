Local businesses gearing up for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's not just your special someone who's getting geared up for the special day.

Local businesses are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

Jen Linehan, owner of Beautiful Blooms by Jen florist shop in Sylvania, said the key to your Valentine receiving the best bouquet is ordering ahead.

"We recommend designer's choice with some roses," Linehan said. "Our talented designers can pick whatever's most beautiful in the store and add some roses so it's still that Valentine's arrangement, but you're getting so much more bang for your buck."

Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy, on the corner of Conant St. and E. Wayne St. in Maumee, gets ready for February 14 with strawberries ... lots and lots of strawberries. They make chocolate-covered strawberries fresh each day during the Valentine's Day season, with each of them going for about $32 per dozen.

"That's what's great -- I'm making up right now, you can pick them up," Jason Peters, owner of Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy, said. "We'll be making them all day, fresh. You can't get any fresher than that."

But if blooms or chocolate won't do it for your Valentine, a relaxing day at the spa just might pluck Cupid's bow. Bella Vie Spa, inside Wildwood Medical Center, is offering sweet treatments, like a chocolate facial or a couple's massage, with some services starting at $60.

"We include stones, we include aroma therapy, we include deep tissue and therapeutic work," Jannette Garcia, licensed esthetician at Bella Vie, said, "and you're all in the same room so it's nice, it's romantic. You really can't go wrong."

Really no matter what you choice this Valentine's Day, you can never go wrong shopping with a local business.