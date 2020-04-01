Local businessman organizes plane to Toledo full of Mexican medical supplies

80,000 surgical masks and several hundred N-95 masks are en route to Toledo Express Airport, courtesy of a local businessman that wanted to show such complicated logistical efforts are possible.

Dave Corwin, president of Holland-based Turbine Standard, said the plane would land around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with a shipment from Aeronaves TSM.

Normally, autoparts get flown in on this particular route. Corwin wanted to demonstrate the ability to get things quickly from south of the border. - no waiting for foreign companies to run things through "the system".

The company says they are working with the city of Toledo and Mercy Health for distribution.

Corwin said Aeronaves went out and found the supplies after he called them with the idea, and that the pilots donated the flight.

The aircraft cleared customs in Laredo, Texas around 3 p.m. and took off for northwest Ohio.