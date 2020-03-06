Local cancer survivors spread awareness on World Lymphedema Day

Renee Schick and Allissa Wright are both cancer survivors.

Like many others, they live with the side effects of treatment. One of them is a common condition called lymphedema.

Lymphedema happens when there is trauma enforced on the lymph nodes in a person's body, often due to them being removed during cancer treatment.

When the nodes are removed, fluid builds up, often in a person's arms or legs, depending on the type of cancer treated. The mass fluid has nowhere to travel and causes swelling, which can be painful, costly, and high maintenance.

"The lymphatic system is the garbage disposal of the body," explains Schick, who owns Renee's Survivor Shop inside the Dana Cancer Center on campus at The University of Toledo Medical Center. They worked together to organize an event for survivors to talk with therapists and explore other treatment options and accessories.

"I knew what (lymphedema) was because of what I do," says Schick. "So I was able to act on it."

Wright has a different story, "I didn't know what it was. It wasn't something they told me could happen before the treatment."

Now, Schick and Wright both wear compression sleeves on their arms, to help with the swelling from their condition. They also use a machine to help pump the fluid to different parts of their body where their lymphatic system is still intact.

Wright says her condition is in stage two, and if it advances further, she'll develop elephantiasis. "I use a pump every day, two to three hours a day," says Wright.

The everyday complications lymphedema causes are exactly why Schick, Wright, and UTMC felt it was important to have the event.

"In recent years, the awareness has been so much better," says Schick. "Doctors are required to tell people now."