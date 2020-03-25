TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) City of Zion has been serving meals to the community for more than 18 years.
The church teamed up with Longhorn Restaurant on Talmadge road and purchased 100 meals for families.
Pastor Talmadge J. Thomas is the senior Pastor. He says his church normally feeds the community every Wednesday ay 3pm.
Local church supports restaurants and the hungry at the same time
By Kristian Brown |
Posted: Wed 6:23 PM, Mar 25, 2020
