Local company selling UT face masks to benefit Toledo Student Emergency Fund

Fans of the University of Toledo can show their school pride and help fight the spread of COVID-19 at the same time by purchasing face masks featuring the Rockets logo.

Team Sports, located in Holland, is making the face masks, along with T-shirts that say, "Toledo Rocket Strong."

The sale is completely online, and all proceeds will benefit Toledo's COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund and the American Red Cross.

"Like everybody else, we wanted to do something to help," Matt Eberly, senior account representative of Team Sports, said in a press release. "This was a perfect way to provide masks to people who want them, as well as let people show their Rocket pride."

Face masks and t-shirts can be

ordered online here. The deadline for all orders is Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.

