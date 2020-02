Two Wood County churches are bringing the ashes to you on Ash Wednesday.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green is have an ashes-to-go drive thru from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at 200 N. Summit St. They will then be on the Bowling Green State University campus from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. in the student union.

St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Perrysburg will also be on BGSU's campus, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. offering ashes.