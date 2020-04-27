Local county fairs still a "go" for now

Everyone who plans the individual county fairs in northwest Ohio is waiting for new information, every day from Governor Dewine. As of right now, no county fairs have been canceled yet, although the *Pemberville Free Fair* was announced as canceled last week.You can find that announcement here.

You can find more information from each county on its fair plans below:

Lucas

Facebook page indicates the fair is still happening July 13th – 19th.

Wood

Facebook page suggests that the county fair is still on track for August 3-10. King and Queen entries are being accepted through May 8th. A

Ottawa

Ottawa County Fair Facebook Page

According to a Facebook message, the county fair is still on for this year, but things may change depending on government mandates. Leaders say they will be working on social distancing and sanitizing details soon. The fair is scheduled for July 20-26.

Fulton

Leaders say that, as of right now, they are still planning to have the fair, and are waiting for any changes from the state. The board will be coming together soon for final details on steps for safety and health. The fair is set for September 4-10.

Defiance

We're still waiting to hear back from board members, but you can follow the Facebook page for updates.

Erie

Facebook Page indicates that the fair is still going to happen August 11-16.

Hancock

A board member tells 13abc that they will know more in a week or so, as leaders are still waiting for more information from the state. He says the county fair board always works closely with the health department to make sure the fair is staying on top of sanitation needs. The fair is scheduled for September 2-7.

Huron

Leaders say that as soon as the state opens, they’ll know for sure. But, they are planning on holding the fair August 17-22.

Huron County Fair Facebook Page

Henry

The Henry County Fair website still lists this year's fair dates as August 13-20.

Sandusky

The The Sandusky County Fair Facebook page gives special instructions for bringing in animals, electronic tag-ins, and lists the fair dates as August 25-30.

Seneca

Board members say that the fair is still on as planned, but members are meeting in May to learn more. Fair dates are listed as July 27-August 2.

Paulding

A board member tells 13abc that the fair is still on track to take place, as long as Gov. DeWine releases the “no fairs/festivals” order. Leaders are planning as if they are going to have the fair this year, though, but are only planning for a junior fair, no senior fair. That means no entertainment in the pavilion or grandstands, like the demo derby, tractor pull, or rodeo. No big crowds, just focusing on children who have been working hard. Members say that the Paulding County Fair if the first fair of the state, so they can't take cues from anyone else right now. Planning and building can’t even happen right now because of the stay-at-home order. Compared to a normal fair year, planning and setup are already behind since April 1st (27 days behind right now). All of Paulding County needs to come together as soon as the order is lifted, according to planners. Camping is still a question mark at this point, too. The fair is scheduled for June 9-15, but will likely be shorter, though. New dates have not been set.

Putnam

The Putnam County Fair Facebook page shows a post that announces that Putnam County leaders are applying for the $50K grant announced by Gov. DeWine last week, and as of now, the fair is still planned. Fair planners say they won't know for sure about this year's fair until early June. Scheduled dates are June 22-27. Planners say they expect to accommodate extra cleaning and social distancing recommendations, putting in place extra sanitizer to protect everyone, including volunteers.

Williams

Planners say the fair is still on but is dependent on restrictions that come from the state later. Leaders say they are confident it’ll happen, with the fair later in the summer, in September.

Wyandot

In an email to 13abc, leaders say, "As of today we are still planning on having our fair September 15-20 in Upper Sandusky. The Fair Board is still proceeding as normal, well as normal as can be expected with social distancing and limited meeting abilities."

Monroe

An email was sent to the Monroe County Fair Board for information on the fair scheduled for August 2-8

Follow the Monroe County Fair Facebook page here.

Lenawee

According to the Lenawee County Fair Facebook page , board members are looking at ways to have a safe fair this year. A subcommittee is in place to research how to hold the fair in a safe and healthy way. There is a special meeting on May 7, and they expect to know more then. The fair is scheduled for July 26 – August 1.

Hillsdale

The Hillsdale County Fair Facebook page lists the fair as scheduled for September 27 – October 3 and it is still on for now.

