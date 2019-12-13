Local couple involved in remarkable rescue of a dog in Point Place

A quiet morning turned into an incredible rescue scene for a Point Place man and his wife. Thanks to their quick action, a dog is safe tonight.

This story is a great reminder of all the good in our community. From start to finish, the whole ordeal was about a half an hour long, but it will have a lasting effect on Matt Snyder and his wife Dana. Without the kindness and quick thinking of the Snyders, this story could have had a much different ending.

It all started Monday morning when Matt was working from home. He looked out his window and spotted what he first thought was a large bird. After looking through binoculars, Matt realized it was a dog.

Matt didn't recognize the dog from the neighborhood, so he slowly approached it. At first, the dog started to walk to Matt, but then reversed course. The dog then jumped into the Ottawa River and began paddling.

Matt jumped into action, quickly racing to get his boat in the water. At the same time Matt was getting in the boat, his wife Dana called 911.

In the middle of everything, they lost sight of the dog. However, within minutes of hitting the water in his boat, Matt got a call that the dog had been rescued by police. The dog was then taken to Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

The dog is very timid and nervous. It is not clear whether that is due to being in an unfamiliar place and the ordeal he went through or whether it was a prior trauma. He has been named Bob. Matt and Dana came to visit him at the shelter Friday.

Matt says there is a lesson in this story about how we should treat animals and people. "Look our for your neighbors. Help them. Take out their trash or shovel snow. Check on them. Ask them how they are doing. Cook a casserole for them. Be nice to people. Be nice to animals. Just be nice, and look out for one another," he says. Matt and Dana certainly put those words into action this week.

Unless Bob's owner comes in to claim him, he will be transferred to a rescue group in the coming days. There are thousands of dogs at LC4 every year whose owners never come to get them. So if you are looking for a new dog, there are plenty of wonderful ones to choose from at the shelter.

Just a reminder, if you find a dog in Lucas County, it needs to be taken to LC4. That's also one of the most important places to look if you've lost a dog in Lucas County. Also, make sure your dog is wearing a collar with ID tags and has been microchipped.