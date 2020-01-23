Local couple pays off lunch debt for hundreds of Otsego students

Hundreds of Wood County students have been helped by the generosity of a Bowling Green couple. Dick and Joan Conrad recently made a donation to Otsego Schools. They got the idea for their gift after hearing about a professional football player from northwest Ohio who did the same thing.

The charitable foundation of Buffalo Bills player Micah Hyde paid off the lunch debt for Fostoria City Schools. The story inspired the Conrads to do the same thing for Otsego. The gesture has added up to a lot more than a zero balance for the students .It has taught people a number of important life lessons too.

Dick was in the first graduating class at Otsego in 1959. He was valedictorian. He says he enjoys giving back to one of the places that helped shape his life.

In addition to the Conrads' donation, there's also an ongoing program at Otsego Schools called Pay It Forward. It allows people to contribute to a fund that's used to help cover the cost of meals for students.

