From segregation to today: Norman and Ora Bell reflect on racial issues in America

Peaceful protests and marches were of course a big part of the Civil Rights Movement. A number of people in our community were part of them. So what do some of them think about what is happening today in our country?

We sat down with a local couple to talk to them about progress, and the things we all still need to accomplish.

Norman and Ora Bell have been an important part of this city for more than half a century. But they grew up in a segregated community in Louisiana before moving here in the 1950s. They've been involved in numerous activities and charitable efforts through the years. And of course their son Mike was Mayor of Toledo.

They met with us at the African American Legacy Project Thursday, and shared their thoughts as our country navigates another tumultuous time in its history.

"I know about having to ride in the back of a bus. I know about having to use separate drinking fountains. We were separate, but unequal. I experienced that for 24 years of my life," said Norman.

Norman came to Toledo to visit a cousin and decided to stay. He also experience racism when he first moved to Toledo, but he says a lot has changed in the years since. The Bells say for the most part, Toledo is a welcoming and inclusive city.

"Toledo does well, but we can always do better. Some areas need more help than others that is my concern for the community," said Norman.

Norman worked with the NAACP on the local and state levels here in Ohio and took part in marches during the Civil Rights Movement. So what about the issues facing our country today?

"We are experiencing some of the same things with different people. There is nothing new under the sun," said Norman.

The Bells say despite these troubling times,it is important to point out that there is still a lot more good than bad in our world. "I think you can do anything if you really want to. I really do. It depends on everyone contributing though because you can't solve it by yourself. We have made progress," said Ora.

Norman says he wants to see reform in the American criminal justice and political systems.