Local dealership awards graduates with new cars

Taylor Automotive's Driven to Success program gives local high school seniors a chance to win a brand new car off their lot.

"Going to college, getting home, getting back and forth to home, and I want to travel," said this year's winner, Waite grad Markayla Banks. " It's going to be super exciting, like it's a good thing."

The program has been going since 2009, but with the pandemic in 2020, they decided to shake things up. This year, not only did one lucky grad drive away in a brand new Hyundai Elantra, the program also allowed students who entered to honor a favorite teacher with their own car.

Additionally, the four finalists who didn't win the new car still got a consolation prize: a 2017 Hyundai.