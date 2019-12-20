Local experts say giving pets as holiday gifts is not always a good idea

In this season of giving, some of you may be thinking about giving a pet as a gift. But experts say that's not always the best idea.

It's an exciting time when you add a four-legged friend to your family. However, with all the excitement of the holidays, you may want to postpone the lifelong commitment just a bit.

Like all the shelters and rescues around the region, the Toledo Area Humane Society is full of animals looking for a forever home. The key word in that sentence is forever.

Shelter staff tell us adopters need to think about all the things that life could throw at them and the costs, before adding a pet. Since there is a lot of hustle and bustle during the holidays, they say it may be best for some people to wait to get a new pet. They add that the new addition it needs to work for both people and other pets in the house.

But if adding a new pets this time of year works for your family, there are adoption counselors at the humane society who will meet with people and help them find the perfect pet. Experts also say professional training for a new dog or puppy is always a good gift.

There's also special holiday program at TAHS to help get all the animals at the shelter into foster homes, even if it is just for a few days. It's called Home for the Holidays.

