Local firefighters rescue horse from creek

Springfield Township Fire and Rescue are used to responding to emergency calls, but a recent rescue proved a different challenge than usual.

On Wednesday, crews were called out to the area of Frankfort and Meilke Roads to help save a 13-year-old horse named Haley. Firefighters say the horse had gone into the creek and gotten stuck in the mud.

"This is a 1,000-pound horse we had to get out of a ditch bank that is about 20 feet deep," says Battalion Chief Sauder. "Physically, she was stuck in their knee-deep. She had gone in there to cool off."

A coordinated effort of equipment and people were finally able to free the horse.

"Getting a tow strap around her with a five foot hose to protect it and then using strength with a winch on the front of our off-road vehicle," explains Sauder. "We were able to get her up on her feet."

Sauder says the owner was very grateful for the department's help and that the horse was okay after they got her out of the creek. She appeared quite happy to go back to her farm.