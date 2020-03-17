Local florist offering delivery specials to nursing homes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all dine-in restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms, making it an uneasy and sure time to own a small business or to be planning large events.

However, one Sylvania florist is trying to make the best of an awful situation.

Jen Linehan owns the flower shop Beautiful Blooms by Jen in Sylvania, which has already seen its fair share in wedding cancellations.

"Brides are all calling to apologize, and I tell them it's not your fault, we'll do the best we can to reschedule," says Linehan.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes are also closed to visitors. That's when Jen had the idea for "Blooms for the Blues" -- a special delivery rate to send a bud vase with some fresh blooms to lift the spirits of nursing home residents.

Orders, including delivery, only cost $10.72. Customers can order online or over the phone at 419-517-8821 to maintain CDC social distancing guidelines.

Linehan said the company is planning deliveries this Friday to Oakleaf Village and Franciscan Care Center. They will continue to check with other nursing homes to make sure there is a safe lobby space or porch to drop off the deliveries.