UT basketball game serves as fundraiser for Alopecia Awareness

A local chapter of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation is raising awareness for the condition during the month of January. They'll be holding a fundraiser on Friday, January 24th at the Brandywine Country Club in honor of Alopecia Awareness Weekend.

The fundraiser will be followed on Saturday by the University of Toledo Alopecia Awareness Basketball Game.

Details about the event, as well as information about how you or your business can help contribute items to the fundraiser, can be found on the event website.

According to the site, "Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease, causing hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes on other areas of the body. In fact, it affects as many as 6.8 million people in the U.S. and 147 million people worldwide. People of all ages, both sexes, and all ethnic groups can develop alopecia areata. It often first appears during childhood and can be different for everyone who has it."