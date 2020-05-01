Local group to distribute COVID-19 kits in the African American Community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) Groomed for Greatness has teamed up with Greater Saint Mary's Baptist Church to distribute 500 masks and other safety resources to make sure community members stay safe.
Distribution takes place at the church on Belmont from 10am-noon.
Greater Saint Mary's is located on 416 Belmont in Toledo, Ohio
The kits include masks, gloves, q-tips, and educational resources to help the community stay safe.
