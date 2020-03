Lindsay Bowman owns LB's. It's one of the most popular gyms in the Toledo area.

She started this gym in 2016 and has expanded her business at least twice to deal with the demand.

The gym is now empty. Alicia Pangrac is a trainer here. She says the gym now offers virtual workouts to stay connected with customers.

They have been offering virtual workouts daily that their customers can do at home.

More than 260 people signed up in its first week.