Local K-9 search and rescue team needs community help

A local K-9 team has helped people all over northwest Ohio and beyond. Black Swamp Search and Rescue is an all volunteer organization that handles all kinds of calls. Everything from finding lost people, to searching for human remains. The team could now use some help from the community.

The handlers mainly work here in northwest Ohio, but they've traveled throughout the Midwest. The volunteers and their dogs save time and money for local governments. And they'd like to add a few new tools to help them continue the critical work.

Shelbie Flegal is one of the founders of the team. She is a firefighter and EMT, so it was a way for her to combine her love of dogs and her career. She says the dogs love the work just as much as the handlers do.

"My dogs Darwin and Atlas see me put on my search clothes and boots and they start whining and panting. They love this work, they live for this,' said Flegal.

The search and rescue team has been a vital resource for communities around the region. It is a free resource. Any government agency can call for help 24/7.

The dogs search for people in the water and on land. And the team comes in all shapes and sizes. There are Labs, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and a Yorkie-Poo on the team right now. There are more dogs in training.

Team leaders say any dog can be trained to do search and rescue work. They just have to have the drive and determination. The handler also has to have the time for training. For younger dogs it is multiple hours of training every week.

Getting donations to continue the team's work is challenging this year.

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of many of the events the team raised money through.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the GPS tracking collars for the dogs and a boat. Things that would be a great help to a team of dogs and their handlers who have helped so many others

If you'd like to donate, any amount is helpful. We've posted links.

The goal is to raise $6,000 for the GPS collars and boat. Any additional money raised will be put aside to help cover emergency vet care costs for the dogs.

