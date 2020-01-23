Local law enforcement bands together to ask "Dads Against Predators" to stop crusade

"We have not just been sitting back and allowing these things to happen," said Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton.

Local law enforcement are speaking out about a YouTube video that has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

It shows vigilante dads catching a suspected child predator at the Fremont Walmart.

They call themselves "Dads Against Predators."

Wednesday's news conference at the Fremont Police Department included leaders from multiple Sandusky County law enforcement agencies including the sheriff. Fremont's mayor, the city law director, acting county prosecutor and the superintendent of Fremont City Schools were also there.

All are coming together to ask the group to stop and explain their reasons why.

It's a video that's made an impression online. Many community members are praising "Dads Against Predators" for catching potential pedophiles red handed.

But local police agencies don't think this method is the best approach.

"My fear is by doing these types of things they're going to stir up a hornets nest and all they're really doing is exposing these people, maybe embarrassing them, and then they walk free," said Sheriff Hilton.

The group claims in 24 hours they caught three child predators on camera, two at the Fremont Walmart and another at McDonald's. While law enforcement says they appreciate the light this shines on the prevalence of this problem in their communities, they don't recommend you take matters into your own hands.

"We do think it is an interference to try to handle law enforcement matters if you're not a law enforcement officer," said Zachary Selvey, acting prosecutor of Sandusky County.

While all three videos are under investigation, prosecuting the alleged suspects may not hold up in court. That's because civilians pretending to be 14-year-olds on dating apps and then recording the suspected predator, is not evidence supported under a state statute.

"If we don't do things correctly there is a potential that people who are predatory in our communities can walk away from this and continue to do these types of things and they'll get better at avoiding us," said Sheriff Hilton.

City leaders recommend parents monitor their child's social media accounts closely. They even suggest asking for passwords and researching the various platforms out there to keep up to date on their child's online use and learn ways to protect them.

"Sometimes they'll create a new account ten minutes after you got the password and ten minutes after they deleted it. Keep checking it religiously because if you don't, you won't know what's going on," said Fremont City Law Director James Melle.

Prior to all of this, Fremont Police Chief Dean Bliss says his department has had undercover fake accounts on social media sites designed to catch predators. He says moving forward, a collaborative effort will be formed to handle these kinds of criminals.

"I'm confident that we're going to come up with a plan to proactively fight this," said Chief Bliss.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the suspect identified in the first YouTube video, Rafael Valadez-Loera, is facing a tampering with evidence charge.

The other two men in the additional YouTube videos have not been identified and at this time, police declined to say if they've been arrested.