Local man helps people pay their respects virtually

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation and postponement of a lot things in our community. But that's tough to do in some cases, and that includes funerals.

A Perrysburg man has been helping families with virtual funerals for several years. His business is called Consoleum. Tyler Dunlap was a chaplain and a minister for more than a decade before he started the company.

To date, he has done dozens of virtual services, and demand is growing. Here's how it works. Multiple cameras and a computer are used to help make those who can't be at a service, feel like they're in the room.

"It gets me up in the morning thinking how can we do this, how can we help people. What are the lessons, and how can we share them? This allows us in the midst of separation to connect. It almost brings me to tears just to think about it," said Tyler.

Of course when he started the business, Tyler could not have imagined what we'd be going through today. Now his business is expanding. He works with funeral homes like Coyle and Ansberg West to help people during the toughest time in their lives.

The company is also able to help people in areas that don't have adequate internet service. They send a mobile device that is able to upload and when they are doing the service, Tyler can log in and control it as if he was there.

Tyler also offers virtual visitations. People are able to privately speak to family members for a couple minutes.

The company also does weddings and receptions. A lot of those have been postponed, but for those that are still on, this technology will help people virtually share their special day. Tyler has even come up with an idea to have caterers deliver the reception food to nearby guests at their homes, and have everyone log on and eat together.