Advertisement

Businesses making changes due to coin shortage

(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lot of us look at spare change as a nuisance, but right now it is in short supply. Because of that, you may notice a few changes when you go to check out at some stores. A number of them are changing how they deal with cash payments.

If you are looking to get rid of all that spare change at home or in your car, now is a good time to do it. Monnettes Market on Glendale is asking customers who are paying with cash, to have exact change handy if possible.

According to leaders at The Federal reserve, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for coins,so inventory is below normal levels. Because of the shortage, the federal government began allocating coin inventories last month.

In turn, that has made getting change from the bank more difficult for Monnettes. The general manager says in recent weeks they've been getting about half what they request.

There have been a few customers who have been doing their part to help out by cleaning out their pockets and change purses .So far, the short supply of coins hasn't been a real problem at Monnettes, and that is due in part to the fact that the number of people using credit or debit cards has jumped by at least 25%.

In addition to managing the existing coin inventory, The Federal Reserve is also working with the U.S. Mint to increase coin production.

Leaders say they are confident the coin shortage will be a thing of the past once the economy opens more broadly.

Latest News

News

Toledo enacts mask ordinance

Updated: moments ago
|

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

News

Ottawa Hills announce plans for the Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
The district's plan earned a seal of approval from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

News

Restaurants deal with mask mandates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Restaurants in Monroe, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio deal with mask mandates.

Latest News

International

China accuses US of sowing discord in South China Sea

Updated: 7 hours ago
Other governments avoided direct comment on the U.S. announcement.

National

Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mary Trump, a trained psychologist and Donald Trump's only niece, wrote in the book that she had "no problem calling Donald a narcissist — he meets all nine criteria as outlined in the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders."

Regional

UPDATE: Police release graphic video of shooting of man involved in mask stabbing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police said his name is Sean Ruis.

National

White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

Updated: 8 hours ago
The U.S. has become a cautionary tale across the globe, with once-falling cases now spiraling.

Crime

Toledo man facing charges for assaulting brother with scissors

Updated: 9 hours ago
John Kennedy is charged with felonious assault.

National

US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades

Updated: 9 hours ago
Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.