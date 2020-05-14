Local organizations receive grants from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced $222,000 in literacy grants to non-profit organizations in Ohio and $139,000 to non-profits in Michigan.

The grants will support summer, family, and adult literacy programs. In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 non-profit organizations, libraries, and schools.

Three local organizations in Michigan received $21,500.

• Airport Community Schools (Monroe Co.), $2,000

• Children's Literacy Network (Washtenaw Co.), $10,000

• Washtenaw Literacy (Washtenaw), $9,500

Three organizations in northwest Ohio received $20,000.

• The University of Toledo Foundation (Lucas Co.) $2,000

• Water for Ishmael (Lucas Co.), $8,000

• Water for Ishmael (Lucas Co.), $7,000

• YWCA of Van Wert County (Van Wert Co.), $3,000