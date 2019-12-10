Local package deliveries days behind schedule

"It still hasn't come in yet,” says Hannah Burlen of an order she placed online on Thanksgiving.

That's the story for a lot of people in the area. We asked our viewers on Facebook, and hundreds told us they're still waiting for items that should have been delivered up to a week ago.

But for Joe French of Toledo, he says “I haven't experienced that, we've had ours come in pretty quickly."

Many people told us on social media that their items, shipped from amazon prime, have taken too long to arrive. Those packages typically ship through UPS, and that's what most local complaints point to. In a statement to 13abc, a UPS spokesperson says:

“To help handle an increase of 60% more than our normal daily package volume, we are adding about 100,000 seasonal employees during the holiday season. We experienced some weather-related delays, but we have implemented recovery plans.”

Toledoan Shabre Nedd tells 13abc that all of her packages have come on time in recent weeks. "I shopped Walmart, Target, basic stores, no Prime this year," she explains.

While some packages have arrived on time, others are still on their way. But not everyone blames the delivery drivers.

Chloee Kleespies, a University of Toledo student, says of her orders: "Just a few days for the one, and the other one I just think was supposed to be really late. I could have gotten them faster, but I didn't want to pay for shipping. The free shipping just takes longer."

We have also reached out to FedEx and Amazon, and are waiting to hear back.