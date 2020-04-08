Local pet food pantry sees spike in requests for help

Toledo's PET Bull Project operates a pet food pantry year-round. The volunteer organization usually helps about 500 families feed their pets each month. Last year, they provided more than 180,000 pounds of food to people in need. However, more people are now asking for help because of the COVID-19 crisis.

There have been a number of changes at the center on Tremainsville Road in Toledo because of the pandemic. For starters, people no longer wait to pick up their food inside. Everyone waits their turn outside. Everything is also sanitized between clients.

So far, an additional 82 people have asked the rescue and education organization for help. Most of them are not working right now because of the crisis.

As of right now, the volunteer-based organization has been able to meet the need, but it is putting a strain on an already tight budget.

If you would like to donate cash or food, we've posted a link. The organization is always in need of volunteers too.