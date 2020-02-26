Local police dog fighting for his life

A local police dog is fighting for his life. K-9 Zeus is part of the Deshler Police Department in Henry County. Zeus is a six-year-old German Shepherd . Because of several recent medical emergencies, including a heart condition and seizures, Zeus is receiving around-the-clock care at The Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center.

His handler, Chief Brian Robinson, makes the trip to Columbus every day to see Zeus. Not long ago, it looked as if the chief would have to say goodbye to his faithful friend and partner, but Zeus continues to defy the odds.

"I seriously thought I was going to lose him while he was having that seizure. When I looked in his eyes, there was nothing there. When I thought I might have to have him put down, I went to see him and told him I was there. He lifted his head and started whimpering. The vets were shocked. He has continued to amaze everyone since then. He's been with me on the force for more than four years, and he's had my back that whole time. I sure as heck am not going to leave him now. I'll be there fighting right beside him. Whatever he needs, I'll be there to make sure he gets," Chief Robinson said.

Zeus has made remarkable progress in the last few days, but he is not out of the woods yet. He cannot see and can't walk or stand without help. Today, Zeus wagged his tail when he saw his partner for the first time since being hospitalized. Chief Robinson says he will do everything he can, regardless of cost, as long as it is in Zeus' best interest.

The vet bills total more than $13,000 right now, and they increase every day.

There are a couple of ways you can help pay Zeus' medical bills. You can make a direct payment to Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center or you can buy a t-shirt from Ohio Going Blue. Proceeds from those t-shirt sales until March 1 will be used to help pay the vet bills.