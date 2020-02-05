Local politicians react to State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address Tuesday night, on the eve of what many expect to be his acquittal in the Senate's impeachment trial.

Here are reactions from local politicians to the President's speech.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman: “The State of the Union is a time for us to look at what’s ahead for our great country, and I am committed to working with my colleagues to ensure that our country continues to make progress for all Americans.”

U.S. Congressman Bob Latta: "Tonight’s State of the Union address reminded us why the United States of America is the greatest country in the world to live, work, and raise a family. When we work together to put America’s hardworking taxpayers first, our communities benefit."

U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur: “Working people in Northern Ohio deserve action and results, not lip service, from their President. We live in a country whose private and public sectors too often serve the rich and powerful – not the average person, not the worker, not the farmer, certainly not the people of Northern Ohio or communities like it – unfortunately, President Trump’s State of the Union address this evening is a reminder that the promises he makes to working communities like ours are often hollow.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown: “President Trump has betrayed workers at every turn. The workers at Lordstown helped create GM’s financial success and, instead of fighting to save these jobs, the President sided with corporations and gave companies like GM massive tax breaks to shut down American factories and ship jobs overseas. We need to do better to honor the dignity of work in this country – and we can start by putting workers like Dave at the center of our tax and trade policies. If you love this country, you fight for the people who make it work.”