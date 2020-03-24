Postal workers hoping for community donations to meet sanitizing needs

Not much can stop the U.S. Postal Service, and that includes a pandemic. A lot of people count on the mail for critical deliveries of things like medicine and checks, so this is of course considered an essential service.

Mike Hayden is with the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 100 which represents workers in Northwest Ohio. He is hoping the community can provide a helping hand for the men and women on the front lines.

He says the workers are taking extra precautions which include sanitizing equipment, disinfecting their vehicles and frequent hand washing. He says they are also asking people to practice social distancing right now around postal workers.

Hayden says they have supplies, but like a lot of people, the supplies are limited right now. They could use things like hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfectant wipes. People can either take them to their local post office in northwest Ohio or leave them in the mailbox.

Hayden says he reached out to some local distilleries that are now making hand sanitizer during the crisis, and he says some have already agreed to donate some of their sanitizing products to postal workers.