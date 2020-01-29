Local program that pairs horses with veterans raises more than a third of its goal

An update to a story we first brought you last week. A local program called H.O.O.V.E.S. uses horses to help veterans heal. But it could be forced to shut down if a large chunk of money isn't raised soon.

However, a week into the fundraising effort there's encouraging news.

In a matter of days, about $34,000 has been donated. The program offers retreats and workshops to help vets heal from things like PTSD, anxiety, depression and addiction.

Amanda Held is the founder and executive director. After thinking $100,000 for a down payment on the Swanton farm was being covered by a donation, she was shocked to learn that would not happen. The organization is able to cover its monthly operating expenses and the mortgage, but not the down payment.

Amanda made an appeal to the community last week for donations. She has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the program.

Amanda says the program has helped change hundreds of lives in the last decade. She's grateful to all the people who have made donations to help continue that work.

If you'd like to make a donation, we've posted links.

