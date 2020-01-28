Local reaction to coronavirus outbreak

No reason to panic. That's the word from federal health officials. They're urging everyone to remain calm, explaining that the risk of catching the coronavirus is very low.

That being said, the virus appears to be getting closer to home. There's a confirmed case in Chicago, a few investigations of possible cases in Michigan, and now two potential cases right here in Ohio.

If you have a fever, a cough and experience shortness of breath - you may have a cold, the flu or pneumonia. Those are common illnesses this time of year.

But those same symptoms are now linked to the deadly novel coronavirus that originated in China.

So, if you are feeling sick and are worried it could be that virus - don't be.

Experts say the only way to get it is if you've recently been to China or have been in close contact with someone who has.

That travel component is the key in the diagnosis.

Despite calls for calm, some people are panicking over the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"I really am. It's really something that I'm really frightened about right now," said Craig Bowden.

"It does make me a little bit nervous that the outbreak that's happening in China will happen here. So, it makes me a little bit nervous," said Cassie Katafiasz.

But health officials say the risk is low for Americans.

"It might be actually worse than what they're telling us," said Brandon Bauer.

And then there are some people who haven't heard of the disease.

"I haven't actually. I had influenza not too long ago, but I have not heard of this," said Jenn Marenberg.

"I've seen memes about it on Facebook, but honestly had no idea what it was before that. So, I would see them and I actually didn't even care enough to look up what it was," said Julia Vandergrift.

But there is fear and that may be from misinformation.

"That is the perception that it could be anybody, anywhere," said Katafiasz.

Here are the facts.

The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show in the United States, five people have tested positive for this new strain of the coronavirus.

73 cases are currently under investigation nationally, including two possible cases here in Ohio.

"I guess it can be a little worrisome, but as long as you're keeping safe, you know, washing your hands, making sure that you yourself are OK and staying at home if you feel you have symptoms, then I think that is better," said Bauer.

Experts say unless you've recently traveled to the infected parts of China or have been in close contact with someone who has you have no reason to worry.

"That's a little less scary then," said Marenberg.

As far as prevention goes, experts say you really can't say it enough: wash your hands.

If you start experiencing flu-like symptoms and have recently been to the infected parts of China, seek medical help right away.

Symptoms can show up between two days or two weeks after exposure.

The University of Toledo officials say "UToledo had already been in communication with international students and faculty and scholars who may have traveled to China during winter break regarding the importance of monitoring their physical health during the next few weeks."

Bowling Green State University officials put out a similar statement saying "The University has been communicating with our international students from China to provide guidance and support."

BGSU also added there are no plans for any research trips to any affected areas.