Local rescue caring for three pups found in horrific condition

A disturbing case of alleged animal neglect in Toledo. The Lucas County Pit Crew took in three pups in critical condition Friday morning and rushed them right to the vet.

The female puppy has been named Faith. The boys are Honor and Courage. It's believed they are about six-months-old.

The dogs weigh less than half of what they should, they were covered in fleas and have Parvo. Parvo is a highly contagious and life-threatening virus.

They were taken in by the Lucas County Pit Crew and rushed to West Toledo Animal Hospital for emergency care.

At this point it's not clear if they will survive, but there are a lot of people working around-the-clock to give them a good shot at healthy and happy lives.

If you know anything about these dogs, you're asked to call cruelty investigators at the Toledo Area Humane Society.

If you'd like to donate to LCPC to help cover the cost of caring for Faith, Honor and Courage we've posted links. The rescue is also always in need of volunteers as well as donations of food and supplies.

