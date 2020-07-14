Advertisement

Local restaurants making their own policies on masks

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The latest order by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leaves staff and business owners in a tough position.

Whitmer's newest order requires businesses to refuse entry to anyone not wearing masks, unless they are under five years old or have a medical condition. It's up to the business to enforce the rule

Pete's Garage has been operating in Monroe, Michigan for more than 40 years. The well-known restaurant, whose owners also run Michigan Bar & Grille, published a Facebook post that is taking heat online, even after being altered multiple times.

ATTENTION CUSTOMERS GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER HAS ORDERED THAT ALL CUSTOMERS MUST WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THIS...

Posted by Pete's Garage on Monday, July 13, 2020

The restaurant’s original post stated:

“IF YOU HAVE A MEDICAL CONDITION THAT PREVENTS YOU FROM WEARING A MASK, YOU DON’T NEED TO WEAR ONE

IF YOU ARE NOT WEARING ONE, WE WILL ASSUME THIS IS THE CASE. DUE TO HIPPA, AND THE FOURTH AMENDMENT, WE WILL NOT ASK YOU ABOUT YOUR CONDITION.”

The restaurant has signs posted on the door for their new guidelines, which also include touchless URL menus on tables, seating 6-feet apart, and parties required to be less than 10 people.

Manager Brittany Van Riper says when it comes to medical conditions that may exempt a customer from wearing a mask, “There’s no way of really telling, that’s at the trust of our customers and the trust of our staff.”

Michigan businesses failing to require masks could face a misdemeanor, a $500 fine, and possibly losing their license.

In Toledo, the Ottawa Tavern and other restaurants on Adams Street took a different approach, with their new slogan: "Mask on your face until your butt is in place."

Ottawa Tavern owner Zack Jacobs says he came up with the phrase. Jacobs says the new signage and blanket policies make the dining experience safer for staff and customers.

Face masks are also offered at the door, costing a dollar.

The official policy of all bars on Adams Street: Mask on your face til your butt is in place! 😷❤

Posted by The Ottawa Tavern on Saturday, July 11, 2020

“If you are a person who is compromised and unable to wear a face mask, then maybe going out in public during a pandemic isn’t the wisest move for you to begin with,” Jacobs said. “Consider your own health and safety and making your own good choices for your health and safety before you step out into a local business that’s just trying to stay open and serve our customers in a safe way.”

Latest News

News

Toledo enacts mask ordinance

Updated: moments ago
|

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

News

Ottawa Hills announce plans for the Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
The district's plan earned a seal of approval from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

News

Restaurants deal with mask mandates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Restaurants in Monroe, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio deal with mask mandates.

Latest News

International

China accuses US of sowing discord in South China Sea

Updated: 7 hours ago
Other governments avoided direct comment on the U.S. announcement.

National

Judge rules Mary Trump can publicize book about her uncle

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mary Trump, a trained psychologist and Donald Trump's only niece, wrote in the book that she had "no problem calling Donald a narcissist — he meets all nine criteria as outlined in the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders."

Regional

UPDATE: Police release graphic video of shooting of man involved in mask stabbing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police said his name is Sean Ruis.

National

White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

Updated: 8 hours ago
The U.S. has become a cautionary tale across the globe, with once-falling cases now spiraling.

Crime

Toledo man facing charges for assaulting brother with scissors

Updated: 9 hours ago
John Kennedy is charged with felonious assault.

National

US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades

Updated: 9 hours ago
Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.