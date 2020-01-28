Local school district preaching internet safety to students, parents

The PTO at Bedford Junior High School has organized a presentation for parents and students to educate them about internet safety.

Bedford Junior High School is hosting internet safety presentations for students and parents.

The events are meant to empower teens to make safe and healthy choices online and help educate parents so they can support and guide their kids.

"The main goal for students is to see they're young adults now and they have to be responsible for their actions," Bedford Junior High principal Roderick Hurley said. "Unfortunately, we've had students who've had to deal with serious consequences because of being improper with technology."

A parents-only presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium. Students will take part in assemblies during the school day.

You can learn more information about the presentations by clicking here.

The push for internet safety comes after students at Bedford Junior High School were having problems making safe choices online, according to school administrators.

Some of the topics of the presentation include the dark web, popular teen apps, app functionality, covert app, and hidden features. Online risks include establishing cyber-balance, respecting online relationships, and pornography and sexting.

The presentations will address understanding risk factors, smart empowerment strategies, and resources for parents.