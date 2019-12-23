Local shelter comes up with creative programs to help get pets adopted

While many of you are enjoying time off for the holidays, there are a lot of people who will be working. That includes first responders, hospital workers and animal shelter employees.

Gunny [PHOTO: Michael Bailey Photography]

Like most shelters, staff and volunteers at the Wood County Humane Society will be there every day caring for the animals. The assistant shelter manager also came up with a great way to try to get dogs into a home for the holidays.

WCHS has launched a new program aimed at getting dogs out of the shelter and into a home for a couple days. It's called Sleep Rover. Dogs get out of the shelter for a night or two. It helps relieve some of the stress of being in a shelter. It also allows the staff to learn more about a dog's personality and behavior outside a kennel.

It officially launched in November, and about a half dozen dogs have already been a part of it.

As for the animals who are still at WCHS through the holidays, they get a few special treats. If the shelter is closed to the public, staff and volunteers will still be there several times a day, every day. They get enrichment items and a few gifts, too. There's also a volunteer who makes chicken for all the animals on holidays.

The Sleep Rover program is not just for the holidays. It runs all year.

If you can't keep a dog overnight, there is also a program called Doggy Day Out. Just like it sounds, you take a dog out for the day and go on a nice walk or pick up a few treats. That is also a year-round program.

If you'd like to learn more about either program, we've posted links.

It is not too late to see about bringing a dog home for a couple days during the holidays. The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve. It is closed Christmas and New Year's Day.