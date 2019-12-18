Local shelter for homeless children can always use donations

It's the only shelter of its kind in our corner of the state. Safety Net is part of the Zepf Center. It is for runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth.

Safety Net at the Zepf Center, Dec. 18, 2019.

In this season of giving, you may want to consider helping the shelter continue its critical work. There are a lot of young people in this community who have nowhere to go, and the need for help is growing.

Hundreds of children between the ages of 12-17 have stayed at the shelter since it opened in 2016. Helping the shelter continue its critical work can be as easy as buying toothpaste and shampoo.

The average stay is nine days. About 75% of the kids report current trauma or a history of it. It's emotional for many of the employees to talk about their work, and the children they help. It is difficult work, but they say it is extremely rewarding.

The shelter provides a lot more than food, shelter, and a ride to school. The children are taught life skills and connected to physical and emotional care as well as resources.

Federal funding covers the cost of things like staff, the facility and transportation, but donations help with everything else. You can donate big items like beds, clothes and food. A lot of small things are just as important. That includes personal hygiene items and alarm clock radios.

The need for help is year-round, so you can make a donation at any time. The shelter is on Ashland Avenue, but you enter on the Woodruff side of the building. Doors are open 24-7.

If you need help or know someone who does, we've posted links.