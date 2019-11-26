Local shelter working to find a home for a dog with cancer

A lot of people have come together to help a dog in a Monroe County shelter. The dog was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month, and he's now in need of a forever home.

His name is Baxter, and he's about five-years-old. He was found as a stray on Halloween and taken to the Monroe County Animal Shelter. He had a large tumor on one of his legs. He was taken to the vet right away. The growth was removed, and testing showed that it was a mast cell tumor.

The staff says he has been a great patient, but they want to make sure he has the opportunity to live out the rest of his life in a loving home. A vet tech at the shelter says his life will likely be shortened because of the cancer, but if it doesn't come back, he could live several more years.

Baxter is a happy dog who loves everyone. He enjoys people, other dogs and seems to be okay with cats. They say he would be a great fit in a number of different homes. He would be a good companion for a single person, or make a wonderful family dog. He would also do well in a home with multiple animals he could play with.

Baxter's surgery was paid for by ARFF, a Michigan-based rescue organization that's paid for the medical expenses of several dogs at the Monroe County Animal Shelter in recent months.

Baxter is just one of dozens of dogs at the shelter looking for a home.

There are also a number of cats up for adoption. We've posted links if you'd like to learn more.

