Local solider leaving for his fourth deployment to the Middle East

While we fight the battle against COVID-19 here at home, there are many American men and women who continue to serve on the frontlines of a much different war overseas.

A local man is about to begin another deployment to the Middle East.

William Bruck is a husband, father and business owner. Bruck has been in the U.S. Army for 28 years. He's been deployed overseas three other times. He says while it is always difficult to leave home, this time is even tougher for a number of reasons

William and his wife Natalie have nine children. There are six boys and three girls, ranging in age from 1-21.

William is part of an Army Reserve Forward Engineer Support Team. He says his 8-man team is replacing a team that has been working in Iraq and Syria for most of their deployment, so he expects to be in that area. As of right now, he is scheduled to be deployed for nine months.

The pandemic has added another layer to this deployment. While he's able to say goodbye to his family, the COVID-19 crisis has made it impossible to say goodbye in person to so many others.

In addition to his service in the military, William also owns a home care services business called Visiting Angels with offices in Toledo and Monroe.

William leaves for Fort Bliss Saturday morning. He will deploy overseas after a two-week quarantine at the Texas Army base.

