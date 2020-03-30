Local speaker offering tips, guidance for schools and parents through COVID-19 shutdown

The sudden shift to online learning and working from home can be an overwhelming change for teachers, parents, and students alike.

I spoke with Diana Patton, a local speaker, author, attorney, social justice advocate, and founder of the "RISE" program .

"RISE" is a research-based social-emotional learning program that helps schools lower truancy and suspension rates while increasing test grades and positive behaviors by changing educational culture.

Patton says the COVID-19 can be a traumatic experience, but wanted to offer tips for teachers, parents, and students to push past that trauma and rise above the tough times.

Her Facebook group, " Educators on the Rise ," was designed to offer support, community, and resources specific to teachers.

For educators and parents alike, Paton suggests taking 10 minutes in the morning to meditate, reflect, and apply those meaningful thoughts to your day.

Other stress-relievers include journaling, cooking, and using the extra time to be creative and practice self-care.

Patton also believes one of the positives to come out of this pandemic will be the realization of the importance of mental and emotional health in schools.

"We needed this break because I believe that we will have a breakthrough," expresses Patton. "I believe every school should have trauma-sensitive practices, I believe every school should have social and emotional learning and self-care for its educators and when you do that we'll have more inclusive, more diverse schools."

Patton says this can also be a critical time for students with varying perspectives on the current events. Times like these can be traumatic and anxiety-driven, or more relaxing.

The best tip Patton has for parents is to create a positive lense for children to ease that tension. Patton suggests families go to their local Metropark, play board games, and other activities at home that challenge one another to have fun.

"I also challenge kids to be innovative. Think of things they can do, creating videos, creating content they may have been wanting to do, music, really let your creativeness show," says Patton.

For more information about Diana Patton's programs and content, click here to visit her website .

