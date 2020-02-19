Local students collect thousands of food items to help those in need

Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg face off a lot when it comes to sports, but there was recently a different kind of contest between the two. Fifth and sixth graders from student council at Fallen Timbers Middle School and Hull Prairie Intermediate School took part in a food drive.

They collected a combined total of more than 3,000 food items, which will provide about 15,000 meals for those in need.

On Wednesday, the students packed it all up to be delivered to Food for Thought, which is a local organization that helps feed hundreds of families every month.

The lessons from this effort go far beyond the classroom. The students we spoke with told us that helping others makes them feel like they have done something right in the world.

The winning school was Fallen Timbers. Of course the real winners are the people who will be fed because of this effort. The hope is to make this an annual contest.