Delta Christmas tree farm important part of holidays for many people

There's a Fulton County farm that's a big part of the holidays for a lot of people. The Salsberry Christmas Tree Farm in Delta has been open for decades.

Wilford Salsberry and his wife Judy started the farm 50 years ago. It took eight years to grow the first crop of trees. Today, there are 10,000 trees on 10-acres.

Wilford says he's always loved being around people and making them happy. The tree farm gave him another way to do that.

There are all kinds of trees available at the farm, everything from Norway Spruce and White Pines to Fraser and Douglas Firs. The trees are all different sizes and colors, but they are all one price. Every tree sells for $40.

Getting the trees ready for the season is a year-round job. All of the trees has to be trimmed at least once a year so that it has a nice shape.

The farm is just part of Wilford's working life. He also spent 35 years as a school bus driver. That's how he first met Andy Mattimoe, who is now a partner in the tree farm along with Wilford's nephew Jeremy Smallman.

Wilford, Jeremy and Andy are equal partners now, but Wilford plans to turn the tree farm over to Andy and Jeremy in ten years.

There are also several shops at the Salsberry Christmas Tree Farm. They feature everything from Christmas ornaments and decorations to antiques.

The farm will be open the next two weekends from 10 a.m. until dark.