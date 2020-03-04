Local vet: no need for concern about pets getting coronavirus

A local vet says there is no reason for pet owners to worry about their animals getting or spreading coronavirus after a dog tested positive for it. The virus has caused all kinds of concerns, and that includes whether or not it can affect our pets.

The staff at Anthony Wayne Animal Hospital in Maumee has gotten questions about the virus.This after a dog in Hong Kong recently tested weak positive for it. According to Hong Kong's Agriculture Fisheries and Conservation Department, the dog had no symptoms. It was put into quarantine.

Dr. Steve Reece believes pet owners have no reason to be concerned.

He says its important to calm people's fears by making sure they have the correct information.

"They found the virus on the dog not because it's infected, but because it came into contact with its owner who is infected. The virus was transmitted to the dog topically," said Dr. Reece.

The dog in Hong Kong will be tested until the result comes back negative, The department is recommending that pets of people infected with coronavirus are quarantined for 14 days. Despite that recommendation, The AFCD and the World Health Organization both agree there is no evidence that pets like cats or dogs can be infected with coronavirus.

While it's not specific to the coronavirus, research shows that in some cases your dog can actually help you stay healthy. "Pets offer a lot of stress and tension relief for people. It helps your immune system when your stress level is down, so there's less chance of getting sick," said Dr. Reece.