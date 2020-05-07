Local volunteer program provides thousands of free meals in Toledo

A grass roots effort that started in Washington, D.C. to help feed people during the pandemic, is now changing lives right here in Toledo. It's called Families4Families, and its connecting some TPS students in need with those who can help.

The program has already provided thousands of meals in Toledo. Volunteers gave out 900 meals at Reynolds Elementary Thursday alone.Organizers say one of the best parts about the program is that a lot of young people are part of it.

The Families4Families Toledo project has been providing a week's worth of groceries to 15 families every week since it started in April.

Cordelia Van der Veer is a sophomore at Toledo Technology Academy, and she says this has been an eye-opening experience.

"It's something so small that makes such a big difference. It gives you purpose is what it boils down to," says Van der Veer.

The program helps anyone in need, but in some cases the recipients are homeless TPS students and their families.

With Mother's Day this weekend, the donation bags included more than food this week. Supplies to make cards and some chocolate were given to the the kids to give their moms.

The food distributions will continue at least through mid-June, and the hope is for F4F Toledo to continue some kind of project with TPS in the months after that.

If you'd like to make a donation or if you need help, we've posted a link.

