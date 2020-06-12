Evelyn Szaradowski turns 100 years old this weekend.

Her family and friends are celebrating her life.

Evelyn will receive 100 birthday cards from people across the country.

What's her secret to a long and healthy life?

"Hard work, hard work, from the beginning, since I was young, I always had things to do always."

Evelyn says she's been through so much over the years. This year she is praying for peace and an end to this pandemic.

"I've gone through an awful lot of bad things, 9-11, Pearl Harbor, all these presidents being assassinated, I pray to our Lord, I say the rosaries, everyday that things will go better for this new generation."

