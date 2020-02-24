Local woman celebrates remarkable transplant milestone

A local woman and her family are celebrating a remarkable milestone.

Beth Aouad had single-lung transplant surgery 18 years ago.

Beth was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the summer of 2001. It's a disease that scars the lungs. She quickly learned she needed a transplant.

A few months later, Beth and her husband George got the call that a donor had been located. She had single-lung transplant surgery at the Cleveland Clinic February 24, 2002.

Her sons were 7 and 9 at the time, and she wasn't sure she would live more than a couple years. Beth and George say they packed a lot of living into the next couple years. George says his wife was extremely brave and that he never heard her complain once. George says she has a great message of hope and determination to share with others.

Beth is one of the longest surviving single-lung transplant recipients at the hospital. Her donor, Amy, was also from Toledo. Beth and George had the chance to connect with Amy's mother not long after the transplant.

Beth, George, and their two sons are forever grateful for the incredible gift. "Every breath I take is because of my donor -- every single one. I am aware of that every day, with every breath I take," Beth said.

You can designate yourself as an organ donor on your driver's license. Also, make sure to talk with your family about it.

We've posted links with the information you'll need.