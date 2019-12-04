Local woman shares her story with a national audience

A local woman is sharing her story with a nationwide audience.

Heather Unsinger is featured in a reality series produced by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. It's called Real Moms. It showcases women raising children with serious medical issues.

Heather's nine-year-old daughter Carly has a rare disease called progeria. It's known as the rapid aging disease.

Carly and Heather started working with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in 2014 when Carly represented her home hospital, Mercy Health Children's Hospital, on the national level.

A CMN crew spent several days at Heather's house shooting the Real Moms series in August, 2018. They captured everything from home and family life, to school. So what's it like watching your story play out before a national audience? Heather says it was both overwhelming and exciting, "It makes me feel overjoyed, proud, and a little content. It's like having a wedding video you can watch over and over."

But there were difficult parts for Heather. Her boyfriend Jeremy Baumhower was part of the series. He died of complications from the flu this past June. Heather says seeing the clips with Jeremy was tough, but it also brought her comfort, "For me it was therapeutic to watch it. It was like getting a hug from him. I was able to hear things I didn't know he said, and see things I didn't know he'd done."

Heather says her goal is to help start a conversation around the country about the life-altering medical issues too many families are facing, "I hope more talking is what comes out of this. I hope this inspires people to talk about health care, kids, medicine and how to make it all better. We've got the science and we've got the technology, we can make bringing it all together easier."

If you'd like to see the Real Moms reality series, we've included a link.

