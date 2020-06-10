After 67 years, Fred's Pro Hardware closing for good

After 67 years in business, one neighborhood hardware store where the president once shopped is preparing to close.

Fred's Pro Hardware is on Stickney, not far from the Jeep plant. June 3, 2011, then-President Barack Obama was on his way to tour the plant, when his motorcade stopped at the hometown store.

The president bought gloves for First Lady Michelle Obama. She included a photograph of the moment in one of her books. Pictures of that day are also for sale inside Fred's.

“That was a lot of notoriety," said Jeff Brown, who bought Fred's from the original owner 12 years ago. "Lot of people came in. Lot of people bought the gloves that he bought for his wife, and we’ve been selling the pictures ever since.”

Brown says he's had Fred's Pro Hardware for sale since 2018, but he has not found a buyer. So, he's made the decision to sell the remaining inventory, retire, and close up shop.

“We want to tell everyone in the neighborhood, all our customers, how much we’ve appreciated their business and their dedication to our store," said Brown. "We’ll be open to til the end of July, so we hope everybody’s gets a chance to stop in and we can say goodbye and maybe have a little something that’s on sale or that we’re clearing out that they might be able to take advantage of.”

You'll also be able to purchase picture of that fateful day when the president made a surprise visit to buy gloves.