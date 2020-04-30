Locals concerned about re-opening

As Ohio and the economy gear up to re-open, people have a lot of question about what that will look like. 13abc talked to locals about returning to work.

People have lots of questions and concerns about businesses reopening. There are issues of unemployment, childcare, and safety precautions, and everyone seems to have a different struggle. But one thing seems universal - uncertainty. And that is making people nervous.

"I've put so much heart and soul into this business," says Andrew Whitson, owner of Aquarium Masterminds.

Whitson is itching to open his store, but he's being realistic.

"Is it smart at this point to even give it a go?" he asks.

His store is small. With social distancing, he'd only be able to accommodate one, maybe two, customers at a time.

"What if someone does come in and contract the virus? Am I going to get sued?" he wonders.

Whitson applied for small business relief.

"I'm a little disappointed right now. It's been well over 3 weeks and I've seen no movement on it," says Whitson.

He wants the economy open again, and thinks small businesses will need ongiong assistance while it recovers.

"Small businesses can't wait. We can't wait," says Whitson.

While small businesses face their own set of problems, employees are also struggling. One local woman is set to go back to work in the coming weeks, even though she's afraid. She spoke to 13abc anonymously because she's nervous about retaliation from her employer.

"If they could guarantee it would be safe, I would have no problem going back," she says.

She doesn't think she'll be safe, but she's going back anyway.

"I would end up losing my unemployment and I can't afford that," she says.

Even through her fear, she says the economy has to open.

"We're at a crossroads right now and it's a little scary to go forward, but we can't go back, but it's a little scary to go forward," she says.