Loss prevention officer arrested for alleged assault in incident outside Franklin Park Mall

A loss prevention employee at a store in the Franklin Park Mall was arrested after allegedly assaulting a person who stole grabbed several food items from near a cash register and exited the store.

According to a report from Toledo Police, Aaron Buckenmeyer, 36, of Swanton, was walking out of the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the mall when he admitted to putting several pieces of food in a bag from another store.

When Buckenmeyer left the store, he was approached by a loss prevention employee. According to Buckenmeyer, the employee threw him to the ground and punched him in the face several times.

The employee told police Buckenmeyer headbutted him and grabbed his genitals during the struggle.

Officers found a witness with a cell phone video, which showed the two men standing nearly face to face before the employee put Buckenmeyer in a choke hold and used a takedown technique to get him to the ground.

The video also showed the employee striking Buckenmeyer with an upper cut punch, and Buckenmeyer grabbing the employee's genitals. The employee struck Buckenmeyer several times with a closed fist.

Buckenmeyer was detained and treated at the scene for a bloody nose and bloody bottom lip. He complained of head trauma and a possible concussion, so he was transported to a local hospital.

The employee was arrested for assault and taken to the Safety Building, where he was later released.